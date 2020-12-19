Pasig exempts cyclists from wearing a face shield, says it’s ‘dangerous’

The city government of Pasig on Saturday announced it was exempting bike riders from wearing a face shield.

"Evidence shows and consultation among bikers reveal that biking while wearing a face shield is dangerous," Pasig Transport said in a Facebook post.

"Wearing a face shield obstructs view and makes breathing difficult."

The Department of Health (DOH) said it was considering recommending that solo-riding cyclists be exempt from wearing a face shield on top of masks in public places.

The DOH is set to release a joint administrative order with other agencies on guidelines for the use of face shields.

"So itong nagfa-face shield when you do your biking ating pag-uusapan. Pero nakikita natin na we can consider this as long as alone sila at nagbibisikleta at 'pag tumigil na sila at pumunta sa matataong lugar kailangan na nilang magsuot," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

(Now, when we talk about face shields when you are biking, we can discuss that. But we see that we can consider this as long as they are alone biking and then wearing the face shield as soon as they stop and arrive at crowded places.)