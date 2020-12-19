PAGASA: ‘Vicky’ still moving towards Palawan for possible landfall

PAGASA

MANILA (UPDATED) — Tropical Depression Vicky was still headed for the northern-central portion of Palawan on Saturday afternoon with landfall expected in the evening, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The country’s 22nd storm, which packs winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph, was moving west northwest at 15 kph, the state weather bureau said in its 5 p.m. weather bulletin.

Vicky, PAGASA said, was last spotted 135 kilometers east southeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan as of 4 p.m.

Track of Tropical Depression Vicky as of 5 p.m., Saturday. Photo courtesy of PAGASA

ROUGH SEAS

The weather agency said that the combined effects of Vicky and the northeast monsoon would bring rough to very rough seas of 2.5 meters to 4.5 meters over the following areas:

entire seaboards of Northern Luzon

the seaboard of Aurora

the eastern seaboard of Quezon including Polillo Islands

the seaboard of Camarines Norte

the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur

the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes

the eastern seaboard of Albay including Rapu-Rapu Islands

the eastern seaboard of Sorsogon

the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar

the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar including Homonhon Island

the eastern seaboard of Dinagat Islands

the eastern seaboard of Surigao del Norte

the seaboard of Surigao del Sur

the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental.

"Sea travel is risky over these waters especially for small sea vessels," PAGASA warned.

Moderate to rough seas of 2 meters to 4 meters, on the other hand, will be experienced over the coastal waters of areas under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1:

the seaboards of Agusan del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, and Misamis Occidental

the remaining seaboards of Luzon, Visayas, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Zamboanga del Norte.

Storm signal No. 1 was hoisted over the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

LUZON

Northern and central portions of Palawan (Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, El Nido, San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Espanola)

Calamian

Cuyo

Cagayancillo

Kalayaan Islands

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced on Saturday night over the Bicol Region, Isabela, Aurora, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, Marinduque, and Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands.

The areas of Metro Manila, Visayas, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains, according to the weather bureau.

"Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that received significant antecedent rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks," said PAGASA.

The weather disturbance is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility Sunday afternoon.

The storm triggered flooding and landslides in parts of Visayas and Mindanao, leaving two dead in Leyte and several coastal houses destroyed in Lapu-Lapu City.

