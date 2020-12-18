Magat Dam to release water Saturday, cites ‘heavy inflow’ due to monsoon

The Magat River Integrated Irrigation System Dam and Reservoir Division on Friday said it would release water from its dam Saturday morning in anticipation of the heavy rains due to "the surge of the northeast monsoon."

The National Irrigation Administration, tasked to oversee the operations, issued the notice on the dam discharge on Friday.

Based on the notice signed by Magat FFWHU Dam Office flood operation manager Eng. Carlo Ablan, the dam will release water starting 5 a.m. on Saturday.

"Pre-release - Reservoir elevation needs to be lowered in anticipation of the expected heavy inflow due to surge of N.E. Monsoon," said Ablan.

The dam is on the Magat River, a major tributary of Cagayan River, and is one of the largest dams in the Philippines.