Concerned over Vicky-enhanced monsoon, Tuguegarao orders evacuation

Tuguegarao City Mayor Jefferson Soriano on Saturday ordered pre-emptive and forced evacuation on residents living in low-lying area to avoid being trapped by possible floods.

The announcement came when Cagayan River started to swell due to the rains brought by the northeastern monsoon enhanced by Tropical Depression Vicky.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the water level reached the 9.1-meter mark at Buntun Bridge.

"You are hereby directed to facilitate the implementation of pre-emptive and forced evacuation of residents in vulnerable and low lying areas who may be affected by the flooding," Soriano said in a memorandum addressed to the Tuguegarao City Disaster and Management Council and village risk reduction committees.

Several streets and bridges in the city have already been deemed impassable due to flooding, including:

1. Pinacanauan nat Tuguegarao Ave. Cor. - Bonifacio extension crossblock

2. Pinacanauan overflow bridge

3. Pinacanauan nat Tuguegarao Cor. - Aguinaldo St.

4. Gonzaga Extension going to Capatan Overflow

5. Gomez St. Corner Gonzaga Extension

The local government said it wanted to avoid what happened during Typhoon Ulysses, which killed 29 people due to floods and landslides. -- With a report from Harris Julio, ABS-CBN news