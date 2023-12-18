Jimmy Pacheco, a Filipino overseas worker (OFW) caught inside the conflict between Israel and Hamas, hugs his family upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Manila on December 18, 2023. Pacheco, who was kidnapped from an Israeli Kibbutz on October 7 during the Hamas siege, was freed in Gaza on November 24. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Gelienor "Jimmy" Pacheco, one of the Filipinos held hostage by the Hamas group in Gaza, reunited with his family in the Philippines on Monday.

Pacheco's three young children fought back tears upon seeing their father at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. One hugged him tight and did not let go.

The caregiver was held captive for 49 days by Hamas. The group attacked Israel, where Pacheco has been working for five years, on October 7. The Filipino was freed on November 24.

Aside from his children, wife, and mother, Pacheco was welcomed back by officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and by Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss.



“Masaya po ako na andito na ko sa Pilipinas, nakita ko na mga anak ko, pamilya ko asawa ko . Parang panaginip lang ‘to,” Jimmy said in a short press conference following his arrival. “Sa Paskong to, masayang masaya.”

His wife Clarice admitted she had almost lost hope.

“Dumating din ‘yung panahon na nawalan ako ng pag-asa. Akala ko wala na. Kasi for 49 days, hindi ko po talaga nakausap or wala po kaming balita. So napakalungkot po nun. Kaya mabuti na lang po God is good po,” Clarice said. “Masayang masaya po kami kasi finally nandito na po siya.”

Felicitas Pacheco, the OFW's mother, said she had kept holding onto the belief that her son was alive.

“Hindi ako makatulog noon at makakain… Sabi ng mga tao patay na siya pero hindi ako naniniwala,” she said.

Pacheco did not elaborate on his ordeal save for moment that the group invaded Israel and killed his employer.

“October 7, 6:30 in the morning, may narinig na kaming nag-alert na ang Israel sa Kibbutz namin na may darating na rockets, nag-sirena na po,” Jimmy recounted. “Bandang 7:30...sumilip ako sa bintana, may nakapasok nang terorista sa labas ng Kibbutz namin, sa fence," Pacheco said.

"Sinabi ko doon sa alaga ko may nakapasok na. Iba na ‘to kako sa kanya. Kaya sabi niya sa’kin i-lock ko daw lahat ng mga pintuan, then i-secure ko daw ‘yung buhay ko na kasi matanda naman na daw siya. Pero pinili ko pa ring nag-stay sa kanya hanggang sa huling hininga niya po. Pinatay siya sa shelter."

Despite his harrowing experience, Pacheco said he wanted to go back to Israel and work as a caregiver. He is scheduled to return in February next year, his wife said.

“Ang sabi po ng past employer niya, ‘yung anak po ng namatay niyang amo, may tatlo na raw pong nag-aantay na mga amo pero hindi pa po niya alam kung sino po sa kanila kasi pinag-aagawan daw po siya. May trauma na rin po [ako] pero kailangan niyang bumalik din,” she said.

“Kahit mga ilang taon lang po ma-secure ko lang ‘yung pag-araal ng mga bata,” Pacheco added. “Ayaw ko pong maranasan nila ‘yung paghihirap ko simula bata, hanggang ngayon na naghihirap pa rin... Kahit sinasabi nilang may lifetime pension po, ayoko pong umasa doon kasi mas maganda pa rin na sabayan ko po ‘yun. Kung magkatotoo man ‘yun, better po.”

The Israeli government earlier said it would provide Pacheco and his family lifetime social security benefits and regular stipends similar to those given to Israelis who are victims of terrorist attacks.

“There will be a monthly income for the family, and then of course, special needs such as education, health care, etc. etc. They will get more assistance from the Israeli government and this is by Israeli law, and they get exactly the same as any other Israeli victim of terrorism,” Fluss said.

Pacheco and his family can also count on assistance from the Philippine government, officials said.

“Mayroon nang paunang assistance na nabigay, but of course, upon his return, we will mobilize further our resources in terms of pangkabuhayan. Ito ang isang pinoint out ni Pangulo noong nagpulong kami—‘yung pangmatagalang tulong, pangkabuhayan at empleyo para sa pamilya ni Jimmy,” DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac said.

For OWWA’s part, Administrator Arnell Ignacio said, “Sinimulan na natin na iproseso ang scholarship ng mga bata. And specifically minention ni Clarice na gusto niyang magkaroon ng negosyo, and nag-agree naman si Jimmy na ang gusto niya, puwesto sa palengke.”

According to Fluss, Hamas still has 129 hostages.

“We hope that this war will continue to put pressure on Hamas, in Gaza in order to get all the hostages back home because they are held by a terror organization,” he said. “Israel is doing what it can in order to bring home the hostages and in order to bring back safety and security to the people in Israel and hopefully through that, also to innocent Palestinians in Gaza.”

Another Filipino hostage, Noralin Babadilla, has been freed, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said on November 29.