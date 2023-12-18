A handout frame grab photo from a video made available by the Philippine Coast Guard shows a Chinese coast guard ship with bow number 5203 after bumping a Philippine’s Armed Forces supply boat as they approach Second Thomas Shoal, locally called Ayungin Shoal, in the West Philippine Sea on October 22, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard handout

MANILA — The National Security Council (NSC) on Monday denied that Beijing is on "invasion mode" on Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, following reports that an extraordinarily high number of Chinese vessels were visible around the area.

Ray Powell, SeaLight director at the Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation, earlier wrote about a supposed swarming of Chinese vessels inside the Ayungin Shoal.



“On Monday, December 11th, the day after this past weekend's contentious Philippine resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal, an extraordinary 11 Chinese vessels were visible inside the shoal while dozens more clustered around its exterior,” Powell wrote on the SeaLight’s website.



“This highly unusual invasion of the shoal's interior appears to have been a calculated show of force by Beijing.”



NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya however said that based on the latest monitoring of the government, only one of the Chinese ships remained in the area.



“I got the latest data bago ako lumabas dito sa ating programa na iyong Chinese Maritime Militia ay umalis na po lahat. They already left as of yesterday’s report... Ang naiwan na lang as per our latest monitoring is one Coast Guard vessel, iyong CCG 5204,” Malaya said in a televised briefing.



Meanwhile, the NSC also welcomed the consensus reached by the leaders of Japan and ASEAN in Tokyo to promote a rules-based international order and a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Malaya said the joint statement signed by Japanese and Southeast Asian leaders showed strong support to the Philippines’ position on the West Philippine Sea.



“Marami sa mga kababayan natin ang nagtataka, bakit iyong mga ibang ASEAN countries ay hindi nagsasalita kapag mayroong mga insidente ng nangyayari sa West Philippine Sea? Kaya ikinatuwa ng National Security Council iyong naging bunga ng pagsusumikap ng ating Pangulong Marcos na mahikayat iyong iba’t ibang bansa na suportahan iyong position ng Pilipinas," Malaya said.

China has long been insisting that it owns virtually the whole of the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea.

It also does not recognize the 2016 arbitral award by a UN-backed court invalidating its 9-dash nine claim.