President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is flanked by Association for Philippines-China Understanding (APCU) Chairman Raul Lambino and Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian during the awarding ceremonies for the Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding at the Fiesta Pavilion, Manila Hotel in Manila on June 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

TOKYO — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday said that while he was "upset" with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian's remarks on the issue of the West Philippine Sea, he saw no reason to request China to replace its envoy.



“Kung siguro ako personally ang pinag-uusapan, maybe I’ll be upset but you are not talking about me; you are talking about the Philippines. It does not serve any purpose for us to lose our temper or overreact,” Marcos told reporters in Tokyo, Japan.



“I wish we could talk about it over the table as opposed to colliding with each other's ship in the open sea. Of course, I will prefer the less confrontational method of trying to decide these things, but it is what it is,” he added.



Marcos said he understood that the Chinese ambassador was "just doing his job" to push Beijing's stance on the issue.



“ He is continuing to state the Chinese narrative. Of course, we won't agree with that narrative but I cannot see him doing anything else, so we just keep trying,” Marcos said.



“Because the truth of the matter is, kahit mapalitan na si Ambassador Huang pareho pa rin ang sasabihin ng susunod na ambassador, dahil iyon ang linya ng China. So hindi nila ititigil iyan. That is why we have to work around it,” he added.

Several lawmakers recently expressed displeasure over Huang's supposed failure to help ease tensions between the Philippines and China.



Some urged the government to declare the Chinese envoy a "persona non grata".

Marcos said the country “cannot overreact” on this matter.



“Iyong iba nga napipikon, hindi naman tungkol sa atin ito. Tungkol sa Pilipinas ito. Kung magkamali tayo eh di malaking gulo. We don’t want to go anywhere near that situation,” he said.