LTO says to issue plastic cards soon following donation

MANILA - The Land Transportation Office (LTO) and Philippine Society of Medicine for Drivers’ (PSMed) on Monday signed the deed of donation of 4 million drivers’ license plastic cards.



LTO chief Asec. Vigor Mendoza II and PSMed President Dr. Albert Alegre sealed the deal to address the backlog and daily usage of plastic-printed drivers’ licenses through application and renewal.



On Teleradyo Serbisyo, Mendoza said Department of Transportation (DOTr) Sec. Jaime Bautista agreed to the donation, as long as there are no strings attached.



“Ito ay libre at donasyon sa gobyerno ng Philippine Society of Medical Drivers...'Yung grupo po nila, nag-desisyon na mag-donate -- unconditional donation sa LTO ng 4 million cards. With the approval of the secretary na po 'yan, and in two weeks' time yung unang delivery darating. And then every month after, until makumpleto na po yung 4 million,” Mendoza said.



According to Mendoza, the LTO needs at least 550,000 drivers’ license cards per month.



Although the LTO expects to receive the first batch of donation of cards in 2 weeks’ time or by January 2024, the agency hopes to issue physical license cards starting Wednesday.



“Starting Wednesday, puwede na ho nating bigyan ng cards po yan, until diretso na po yan. Kakayanin na po natin yang i-cater, tutal end of the year na. Parang pamasko na rin po sa mga mag-re-renew, especially po yung mga OFW at yung mga maga-abroad, we can issue the plastic card license card to them,” Mendoza said.



Mendoza said the LTO sees no conflict of interest with this donation and assured the public that there’s no strings attached to it.



“Wala namang cap sa batas, we are very particular lang with the conflicts of interest, conditional donation, no strings attached. Eh kung wala namang conflict of interest eh okay naman ho yan,” Mendoza said.



