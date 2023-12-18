LTO cracks down on choosy cab drivers, colorum PUVs

Taxi cabs wait at a terminal in Glorietta in Makati on March 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has ordered its personnel to run after colorum or unregistered public utility vehicles (PUVs) and picky taxi drivers during the Christmas rush.

Personnel from the LTO's Law Enforcement Service will be deployed to malls in Metro Manila and other urban areas in the country to carry out "Oplan PASAWAY," according to LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II.

Mendoza said there is always a surge of complaints against taxi drivers who refuse to convey travelers during the Christmas season.

"Marami sa mga taxi drivers ang nangongontrata at talagang hindi nagpapasakay kung hindi papayag sa gusto nilang presyuhan. Mahigpit pong ipinagbabawal ito dahil violation ito ng kanilang prangkisa," he said in a release.

"Dahil sa dami ng pasahero tuwing panahon ng Pasko, ito rin ang panahon kung saan nagsusulputan ang napakaraming colorum na public utility vehicles at ito rin ang inutos ko na dapat tutukan," he also said.

Mendoza appealed to the public to report to authorities if they become victims of erring taxi drivers.

“Pagtulungan po nating wakasan ang ganitong maling sistema dahil hindi matatapos ang mga ganitong gawain kung hahayaan lang natin ang mga ito na mambiktima ng mga kawawang pasahero,” said Mendoza.



Mendoza said the operation was approved by Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista and coordinated with Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairman Teofilo Guadiz III.