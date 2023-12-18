RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Tropical depression Kabayan weakened into a low pressure area on Monday afternoon, PAGASA said, leading to the automatic lifting of wind signals.

The LPA was spotted near Impasug-ong, Bukidnon at 4 p.m., the state weather bureau said.

It said the LPA and the shear line, an area where cold and warm air meet, would bring cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms and rains in Visayas, Mindanao, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon until Tuesday afternoon.

Cagayan Valley and the Cordilleras will experience cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.

The amihan will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, PAGASA said.

A man went missing and thousands of people were sheltering in evacuation centers on Monday after Kabayan caused scattered flooding and power cuts in Mindanao.

The coast guard reported widespread shipping disruptions as sailing restrictions were put in place to prevent accidents in rough seas.

About 20 storms and typhoons hit the country or its surrounding waters per year, killing hundreds and keeping many of the areas of the country poor.

Kabayan is only the 11th this year, so far equaling a record low set in 1998, according to weather service data.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse