Filipino hostaged by Hamas back in PH

Gelienor "Jimmy" Pacheco, one of the Filipinos hostaged by the Hamas group in Gaza, is back in the Philippines.

Pacheco was welcomed by his wife, children, government officials, and Israeli Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 Monday morrning.

Pacheco, a caregiver, was abducted during the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz in Israel on October 7. He was freed after 49 days of captivity.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega earlier said Pacheco wants to go home to his family before Christmas.

The Israeli government will provide Pacheco and his family lifetime social security benefits and regular stipends similar to those given to Israelis who are victims of terrorist attacks.