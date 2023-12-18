Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A relative stranger sending you a substantial amount of money in a parcel is a red flag for a potential scam, a Bureau of Customs official said Monday as he urged the public to be alert against fraud.

Speaking to Teleradyo Serbisyo, Customs spokesperson Vincent Philip Maronilla said that scammers usually contact potential victims through social media sites like Facebook and try to befriend them.

Eventually, the scammer, will tell the potential victim that they will send them a gift — usually money or an expensive item — in a parcel from overseas.

A supposed local contact will then get in touch with the potential victim and say that the parcel has arrived but has been held up by the Bureau of Customs and that the recipient has to send money for its release.

"'Yung sa parcel ay papadalhan ka ng malaking pera, yun pa lang, red flag na 'yan," Maronilla said.

He said that that very few people send money through parcels, and often, these are small amounts from close friends and relatives.

Scammers tell potential victims that the parcels contain amounts of up to P1 million, he said. The large amount promised entices some victims to even borrow money for the supposed fee.

Once the victim sends the money for the supposed customs fee, their online friend cuts contact and they are left with nothing.

"Kung di sila mapanuri, madaling maloloko sila," Maronilla said.

VERIFY TRACKING NUMBER ON BOC WEBSITE

Maronilla urged the public to demand to see a bill of lading or air waybill before sending any money.

These documents have a tracking number that can be verified on the Bureau of Customs website, he said.

A non-existent parcel will have no record on the Customs website, he said. The website will also indicate whether the recipient has to pay taxes and other fees for the release of their parcel.

"Kung meron mang buwis na kailangan bayaran, official yung notice namin," Maronilla said, adding these can be paid at the BOC office or through authorized banks.

In contrast, he said, scammers collect the supposed fees through money remittance services, transfer apps like GCash, or through deposits to personal bank accounts.

Maronilla said the Customs bureau has repeatedly warned the public against these scams.

"Very similar po. Paulit-ulit lang nilang ginagawa ito," he said of the scammers.