DSWD's 'Tara Basa' program to expand in Bulacan

The culminating activity of the DSWD's "Tara, Basa" program is held at the Tanghalang Rizal in Pasig City, December 18, 2023. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Monday said it is eying to expand their "Tara, Basa" program to the neighboring province of Bulacan, after a successful pilot run in Metro Manila.

The agency held a culminating ceremony for the pilot of the program in Tanghalang Rizal in Pasig City on Monday.

Tara Basa is a program aimed on tutoring young Grade 2 students on reading by college students who are financially-challenged.



Under the scheme, DSWD gives financial assistance to college students who tutor Grade 2 students in return.



"We want to build on the gains of the program, so this will continue for NCR," DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said.



He said that the DSWD is eyeing to expand it to the neighboring province of Bulacan.



There are also other LGUs who are keen on replicating the program for its proven effectivity.



DepEd-NCR regional director Joyce Andaya said the program helped raise literacy among young students.



"Ang importante, may intervention tayo," she said.



Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Pasig Congressman Roman Romulo also expressed support for the program.



