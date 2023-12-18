MANILA — Fifty distressed overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) received financial assistance from the government’s “Pamaskong Salubong 2023” program on Monday.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) distributed P55,000 to each of the OFWs who arrived from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Those with children received an additional P5,000.

One of these OFWs is 44-year-old Jeanie Banaag who only spent three months in Riyadh. She said her employer did not give her food and locked her inside the house.

This prompted her to ask help from the Philippine embassy which immediately took action and helped her get home.

Due to trauma, Banaag said she would no longer work abroad and would try to make ends meet in the Philippines for her child.

Aside from the distressed OFWs, vacationing migrant workers were also welcomed by a choir and received loot bags in the program.

The Pamaskong Salubong is a yearly program of the government as a way of showing appreciation for their contribution to the country.