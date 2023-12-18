DICT sees decrease in scam text messages but...

People use their mobile phones at a mall in San Juan City on October 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The SIM Card Registration Act has led to fewer scams through text messages, the Department of Information and Communications Technology claimed Monday, but did not give any figures.

DICT spokesperson Renato Paraiso also told TeleRadyo Serbisyo that scammers now use messaging apps like Viber and WhatsApp more often.

"Sa aming monitoring, mas kumonti ang mga text scams gamit ang SMS messaging o yung mga traditional messaging," he said.

"Kumonti, dahil sa SIM Card Registration Act natin, nagiging identifiable ang callers natin sa traditional text."

UNREGISTERED SIMS NOT YET FILTERED OUT

Despite the DICT's claim, some mobile phone users still receive scam messages through text several times a week.

Paraiso attributed these to unregistered SIM cards that have not been "filtered" out of the system. Mobile phone users had until July 25 to register their SIM cards, with failure to register leading to deactivation.

New SIM cards bought after the passage of the SIM Card Registration Act have to be registered before they can be activated.

"'Yung iba naman ay yung mga nabebenta na numbers," he said, adding the public should not sell their registered SIM cards since they could be held liable if the cards are used to commit crimes.

"Base sa SIM Card Registration Act, may karampatang parusa din ang pagbenta," he added.

SCAMMERS USING CHAT APPS NOW

Paraiso said that scammers have transferred to over-the-top services to send spam messages that often contain links to websites.

Clicking on those links could be risky, he added.

He said that scammers now prefer messaging aps because they do not require users to input their legal names and because the apps can be used even if someone's SIM card has already been deactivated for failing to register.

"Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang pag-allow ng mga OTTS na magamit ang mga numbers na ito kahit hindi na existing sa SIM cards," he also said

Victims of text scams can report incidents to the scam hotline at 1326, he said.