Comelec will follow Supreme Court order on Smartmatic

The Smartmatic Vote Counting Machine at the Mines Elementary School in Brgy. Vasra, Project 6, Quezon City on May 9, 2022, election day. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will follow the Supreme Court order on Smartmatic.



This was the assurance of Comelec Chairman George Garcia when asked to react on the Supreme Court Resolution requiring it to comment on Smartmatic’s Petition for Certiorari (With Extremely Urgent Application for the Issuance of a Temporary Restraining Order and/or Writ of Preliminary Injunction).



The group of former Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Acting Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr. also needs to comment.

The said group previously filed a petition for disqualification against Smartmatic.



The Comelec and Rio’s group were given 10 days.



Smartmatic had assailed the poll body’s decision disqualifying it from participating in all Comelec procurement processes.



“Although we have yet to receive our official copy of the Order (per information of the Office of the Clerk of the Commission), the Commission on Elections shall remain consistent to its commitment to comply with the directives of Supreme Court, and at this instance, with the assistance of the Office of the Solicitor General,” Garcia said in a statement.



“Most importantly, the High Court found no compelling reasons to issue an injunctive writ to stall the implementation of our questioned resolution,” he added.



