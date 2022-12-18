Wife stabs cop to death in Leyte

A woman stabbed to death her police officer husband in Barangay Pawing, Palo town, Leyte, early Saturday.

Palo Municipal Police Station identified the 47-year-old victim as PSSg Kerwin Pasana, currently assigned at Police Regional Office-8 Headquarters Support Unit, while the suspect was identified as 33-year-old Ronalyn Pasana.

PNP's initial investigation disclosed that Ronalyn, armed with a kitchen knife, confronted Kerwin after he arrived home past midnight, resulting in a heated argument.

At the height of the altercation, the suspect stabbed the victim in the right upper portion of his thigh.

The victim’s brother, who lives close to the couple's house, heard an unusual noise, which prompted him to check on his house.

He discovered that Kerwin was lying unconscious on the ground while Ronalyn was sitting beside her husband’s body.

He hurriedly brought the victim to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The weapon used was recovered by responding barangay tanods at the crime scene and was turned over to the responding police officer along with the suspect.

Ronalyn, who was brought to Palo MPS for proper disposition, will be facing a parricide case. --Report from Sharon Evite