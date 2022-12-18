NEDA chief: 'Appropriate' time to create Maharlika fund

MANILA — Socioeconomic planning chief Sec. Arsenio Balisacan on Saturday expressed his support for creating the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), calling it a “complementary vehicle” for the Philippines’ economic growth.

Balisacan said the proposed fund that was certified urgent by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and already hurdled the House of Representatives this week comes at an “appropriate time”.

“I think it is always the right time, and I think the primary consideration here is our need for vehicles that will attract investment funds which we can use for our development needs,” he told reporters after a press forum in Quezon City.

The head of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said the MIF, initially criticized for tapping social security funds among its initial investment, is merely one of several fund sources needed to boost development.

These sources, he said, include public-private partnerships, official development assistance, and the General Appropriations Act or national budget.

“We are aiming for a rapid transformation of our socio-economic sectors that will require a lot of resources, and the participation of funds like these as a vehicle for attracting resources is I think appropriate at this time,” he said.

Balisacan said the MIF’s aim complements the Marcos administration’s economic goals as expounded in the 5-year Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028 approved last Friday.

The NEDA chief also addressed critics of the investment fund who urged the government to focus on other socioeconomic problems such as high commodity prices rather than expend efforts on forming the MIF.

Fellow economist and former finance secretary Margarito Teves told TeleRadyo on Friday the timing and other aspects of the MIF were off.

“The idea itself is good, pero ‘yong sources of funds, saka ‘yong timing po, medyo alanganin. So siguro kung sakaling magbagong-isip ang ating administration, dapat sana unahin muna natin ang pinaka-importante at urgent sa ating taumbayan—inflation, saka trabaho, mga wages ng ating mga trabahante,” he said.

Balisacan answered: “Solving poverty, as my colleague knows it, requires a lot of investment, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

“We need to move beyond business as usual, we need to be ambitious compared to what we have been doing for the past 4 decades,” he added.

He also noted the fund would also be sourced from royalties on the exploitation of natural resources such as mining, so long as it is regulated.

“I said that’s one potential area, there is a lot of potentials there, given the rate with which we have been developing our mining sector.”

The NEDA chief said the final version of the MIF bill passed by the House already addressed concerns raised about it such as its governance architecture or the makeup of the fund’s investment board

He added the Senate can further improve on the bill when it deliberates on it next year.