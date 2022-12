Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolted Pangasinan on Sunday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The 13-kilometer-deep tectonic tremor struck at 9:33 p.m. Sunday.

It was located 73 kilometers southwest of Infanta town.

Instrumental intensity I was recorded in Bani, Pangasinan.

No damage is expected from the quake but it may spawn aftershocks, Phivolcs said in its preliminary bulletin.

