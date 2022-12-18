Mabasa lawyer rejects Zulueta’s claim drug lords framed him in Lapid killing

BAGUIO CITY — The lawyer of the Mabasa family expressed disbelief over the claim of former Bureau of Corrections deputy director for security and operations Ricardo Zulueta that he was only framed in the killing of journalist Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa supposedly by drug lords.

"Unbelievable."



Zulueta made the claim on Saturday in an interview with ABS-CBN News, his first since being tagged in the killings of Lapid and alleged middleman Jun Villamor.

Denying he is among the masterminds in the killings, he said the drug lords were supposedly pissed at him and his former boss, suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag, for implementing strict measures at the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) to get rid of contrabands and luxury kubols or huts.

“That is unbelievable in fact. Because ano namang motibo nitong mga drug lords na ito na hindi naman sila pinag-initan ni Percy Lapid sa kanyang programa at wala namang sinabi si Percy Lapid na masama tungkol sa kanila?,” Danilo Pelagio, lawyer for the Mabasa family told ABS-CBN News in a Zoom interview Sunday.

“Sinasabi naman ni Mr. Zulueta na galit sa kanila yung drug lords. But what does that have to do in connection with the Percy Lapid killing?,” he asked.

The National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police accused Zulueta of ordering NBP gang commanders to kill Lapid and Villamor, supposedly upon Bantag’s instructions.

A closed circuit television footage showed gang commanders entering the NBP admin office but Zulueta said he only met with gang commanders not for the purpose of plotting Lapid’s killing but to discuss the inmates’ request for entry of construction materials into NBP premises.

He also claimed he has limited access to the maximum security compound where the gang commanders are held.

“Naka-assign po ako na superintendent ng minimum security compound. Di naman po basta-basta makakapasok doon sa maximum. Kailangan mo muna magpaaalam doon sa superintendent doon,” Zulueta said.

But Pelagio pointed out that as deputy for security operations of the NBP, Zulueta “should have whole access to all the areas in the New Bilibid Prisons.”

“Secondly, unbelievable pa rin yung sinasabi niyang meeting was supposedly for the entry of construction materials diyan sa New Bilibid. Nangyari yung pagdemolish ng mga kubols way back, last year pa yata. At nabigyan sila ng permit and to construct yung new kubols after that. So sa ngayon…I don’t see any reason why they have to continue requesting for construction materials,” he added.

Pelagio also rejected Zulueta’s explanation as to why he did not show up in the Department of Justice’s November 23 and December 5 probe on the Lapid and Villamor killings.

Zulueta had said his wife only received a subpoena, not a copy of the complaint.

“That shows a pattern of dilatory and diversionary tactics on the part of these parties no. He was already given enough opportunity to submit his counter-affidavits or his affidavit pero hindi pa niya ginawa pero ngayon lang siya sumulpot pagkatapos na may pending motion for inhibition na finile yung boss niya na si General Bantag,” Pelagio said.

Bantag’s lawyer Rocky Thomas Balisong filed a motion to inhibit the DOJ panel of prosecutors and Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla himself supposedly because Remulla has prejudged the case, based on his statements to the media.

It was Remulla who identified Bantag as the supposedly “Cinderella man” in a blind item Lapid aired on his program Lapid Fire.

“Cinderella man” allegedly refers to a DOJ official who massed wealth while in office, with Lapid showing supposedly Bantag’s house and vehicles in Laguna.

In previous interviews, Bantag denied he will order Lapid’s killing over a video that shows some vehicles which are not his.

But Remulla challenged him to “be a man” and face the DOJ probe.

The Mabasa family had already filed their opposition to Bantag’s motion for inhibition.

In the 9-page filing, the family said Bantag has not presented enough evidence to prove the DOJ panel of prosecutors are biased or that “Remulla was seen dictating or arm-twisting” the members of the panel.

“If he cannot submit proof that Remulla has been arm-twisting Bantag, then his claim cannot be believed in that Remulla has been acting to make the panel of prosecutors biased,” read the Opposition, pointing out that it was Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento who organized the panel.

“There is no law that gives the Secretary of Justice the power to control or interfere or meddle with the exercise by any prosecutor of the official function of conducting preliminary investigation. The power of the Secretary of Justice is limited by law only to act as an appellate authority on the appeals brought from the final resolutions rendered by the prosecutors in preliminary investigations,” it added.

But it is Remulla’s appellate authority over decisions of the panel of prosecutors that Zulueta’s lawyer, Lauro Gacayan, stressed on Saturday as a conflict of interest.

“Sabi ng Supreme Court, at the very first sign of lack of trust or confidence in the judge of any prosecutor or any office, the best thing to do is to inhibit. Because the parties are entitled to the cold neutrality of an impartial judge,” he said.

But Pelagio, on Sunday, defended Remulla.

“The Secretary of Justice was not actually directly or personally involved in the investigation of the matter. The investigation of the case was undertaken by the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police. All that he had to do was to relay the results of the investigation,” he said.

“It is his duty to inform the people of the ongoings of the investigation,” he added.

He also stressed the Justice secretary can always assign the resolution of a petition for review to any of his undersecretaries to avoid allegations of bias.

The DOJ panel of prosecutors is expected to resolve the motion for inhibition early next year after Bantag’s lawyer asked to respond to the Opposition.

WELCOME DEVELOPMENT

The Mabasa family nevertheless welcomed Zulueta’s decision to finally come out in the open and his pledge to answer all the allegation against him at the proper forum.

“Yung pagsurface ni Zulueta the other day is a very welcome development as far as the investigation on the Percy Lapid killing is concerned,” Pelagio said.

“At least it dispels wild rumors that he is not in the Philippines anymore or is already dead. At least that’s good. And considering especially that he is very much linked to the other mastermind, General Bantag, in this case,” he added.