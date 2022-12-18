Rainshowers pour in Quezon City on April 10, 2018. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) will bring rains to parts of northern and central Luzon on Sunday, PAGASA said.

Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the Northeast Monsoon (Amihan), the state weather bureau said in its 4 a.m. forecast.

The Amihan may also bring cloudy skies with rains to Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Aurora, and Quezon Provinces.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and localized thunderstorms.

Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Caraga will also have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms brought by the shear line.

PAGASA also issued a gale warning due to the Northeast Monsoon.

The following seaboards will have rough to very rough seas on Sunday:

Northern and Central Luzon (Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, and Aurora)

Southern Luzon and eastern seaboard of Visayas (Batangas, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, Kalayaan Island, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate including Burias Island, Albay, Sorsogon, Romblon, Marinduque, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar)

Western seaboard of Visayas (northern coast of Aklan and Capiz)

"Fishing boats and other small seacraft are advised not to venture out into the sea while larger sea vessels are alerted against big waves," PAGASA said.

