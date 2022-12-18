6 soldiers wounded in explosion in Northern Samar

Six soldiers were wounded after a landmine set by suspected members of the New People's Army exploded in Brgy. Quirino, Las Navas town in Northern Samar Sunday.

Members of the 20th Infantry Battalion of the 8th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army were securing a water system project in the area when the incident happened.

Lt. Col. Joemar Buban, commanding officer of the 20IB, said Brgy. Quirino is among the seven barangays in Las Navas that are recipients of the Support to Barangay Development Program 2022, as part of a program by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Buban also called on the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to investigate what he calls as "continuous inexcusable violations" of the Ottawa Convention, International Humanitarian Law, and RA9851 by the NPA in Northern Samar.

Maj. Gen. Camilo Ligayo, commanding general of 8ID also said "the continued use of members of the terrorist NPAs of Anti-Personnel Mines that have been banned is a blatant disregard of international humanitarian law."

"For this, they deserve our highest level of condemnation," he added.— Report by Sharon Evite