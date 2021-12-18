PAGASA

MANILA— Typhoon Odette has maintained strength after several landfalls and is barreling towards the Kalayaan Island Group after crossing Palawan, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday.

As of 4:00 a.m., Odette was spotted 240 kms west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan with maximum sustained winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 185 kph. It was moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA warned of heavy to torrential rains over the Kalayaan Islands, with scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides expected. The Kalayaan Islands were placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3, which brings destructive typhoon-force winds.

Kalayaan Islands

Areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3:

-Central portion of Palawan

Areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1:

Rest of mainland Palawan including Calamian Islands

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Palawan, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon including the Polillo Islands. Light to moderate rains may also hit the Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Nueva Ecija, and the rest of Quezon.

PAGASA said it expects Odette to continue moving west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea, and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning or afternoon.

Odette has killed 12 people, according to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Executive Director Ricardo Jalad. This figure is expected to increase as communication lines are restored and more reports of casualties come in from affected areas.

Yearend storm?

Meanwhile, according to PAGASA Weather Forecaster Benison Estareja, there is a possibility of another storm arriving in the Philippines by the end of the year.

"Meron pinapakita 'yung mga models na may mabubuo uli sometime during Christmas Day pa, so that's 24 to 26," he said.

"But then meron din naman mga models na pinapakita na hindi siya mabubuo. So safe to say in the next five days wala tayong ine-expect na panibagong bagyo, but then sa last week ng December hindi natin inaalis 'yung possibility na magkakaroon po."

(There are models showing that a new storm may form on Christmas Day, so that's 24 to 26. But then there are models showing that it will not form. So it's safe to say that in the next five days, we do not expect a new storm. But then on the last week of December, we're not removing the possibility that there will be another storm.)