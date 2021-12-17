MANILA— Vice President Leni Robredo led the roster of 6 “equality champs” recognized by a local NGO of LGBTQ+ advocates on Friday.

Robredo was given the Equality Champ Award for governance and public service by the group TLF Share, which is made up of peer educators, trainers, and advocates working on sexual health, human rights and empowerment of LGBTQ+ members.

The presidential aspirant was cited for “her steadfast ally-ship to LGBTQI Filipinos through outstanding contributions."

Robredo was one of the sponsors of the SOGIE (Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Gender Expression) Equality Bill when she was Camarines Sur representative.

Other Equality Champ awardees for 2021 are the Phil. Educational Theater Assoc. (PETA) & UP Prof. J. Neil Garcia



Batangas board member Claudette Ambida & Cebu City Councilor Alvin Dizon were recognized for LGBTQ+ legislation



Chito Gascon, chairman of the Commission on Human Rights who died last October, was also honored with a posthumous Special Equality Champ Award.

The organizers said under Gascon, the CHR became a “safe space” for LGBTQ+ members and advocates.

His wife Melissa accepted the award in person, saying Gascon early on in his stint as CHR chair had vowed to push for equal rights for all, including civil unions between same-sex couples, should it be proposed in Congress.

She expressed hope Gascon's successor in the CHR would continue its support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Other recipients of the Equality Champ Award this year were the following:

The Philippine Education Theater Association (PETA) for its “pioneering” productions that tackled issues and struggles of LGBTQ+ Filipinos and Persons Living with HIV;

University of the Philippines professor J. Neil Garcia, author of seminal LGBTQ+ books and Philippine director of Project GlobalGRACE (Global Gender and Cultures of Equality) in education

Also awarded for governance and public service were:

Batangas provincial board member Claudette Ambida, who legislated local anti-discrimination in HIV-AIDS ordinances

Cebu City Councilor Alvin Dizon, who also helped pass and implement anti-discrimination, safe spaces and LGBTQ+ ordinances there.

The selection committee for this year’s awards included Sen. Risa Hontiveros, a previous winner of the award.

Among those who received the Equality Champ award in 2018 were Dinagat Islands Gov. Arlene “Kaka” Bag-ao, Bataan 1st district Rep. Geraldine Roman, former legislator and CHR chair Etta Rosales, as well as journalist Karen Davila, celebrities Anne Curtis, Heart Evangelista, and Vice Ganda.

