MANILA— Philippine telecommunications companies over the weekend said they are working to restore services in Visayas and Mindanao in the wake of the devastation of Typhoon Odette.

PLDT and Smart Communications Inc. said they had restored their SMS and mobile internet services in most parts of Mindanao. Repairs have also commenced to restore affected fixed-line services in the region.

“PLDT and Smart personnel braved impassable roads and felled trees to reach downed sites and quickly repair affected network equipment,” said Cathy Yap-Yang, First Vice President and Group Head, Corporate Communications for PLDT and Smart on Saturday.

Meanwhile, repairs are still on-going in Visayas and Palawan.

Globe Telecom also said its field teams were working to fix mobile and data services in both Visayas and Mindanao. As of Friday night, services have already been restored in Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Bukidnon.

Both telco firms have also set up Libreng Tawag and Charging (Free Call and Charging) stations in areas affected by Odette.

Internet firm Converge ICT Solutions earlier said it was also working to restore services in select areas of Visayas and Mindanao. According to Converge, Odette affected its network operations in Iloilo, Capiz, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao.