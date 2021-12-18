Vendors crowd Redemptorist road beside the Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on December 15, 2021. People continue to flock to public places and market stalls for their Christmas shopping as Christmas day nears. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Philippines on Saturday logged 291 more COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

The country now has 2,847,555 total reported novel coronavirus infections, of which 9,924 are still active.

The positivity rate is at 0.9 percent, based on results of 35,527 individuals who underwent testing on Thursday.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said the positivity rate is considered the lowest since data became available in April 2020.

Deaths increased to 50,675 after 106 more fatalities were confirmed.

A total of 97 deaths were first tagged as recoveries, DOH noted.

Recoveries, meanwhile, also rose by 523 to 2,776,956.



Three laboratories failed to submit data on time.

"The 22 percent ICU bed occupancy rate is also the lowest since data became available," Guido said.

