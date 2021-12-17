PH receives over 900K more Moderna jabs from Germany

MANILA — The Philippines on Friday received another 940,800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by Germany through the COVAX Facility initiative.

According to the National Task Force Against COVID-19, the vaccines landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 past 10 p.m. via flight SQ918.

The latest shipment follows the 1,020,500 Moderna vials that were also given by Germany through the UN-led vaccine sharing platform, earlier Friday.

The newest batch is part of around 9 million more donations expected to be delivered by EU member nations by the end of the 2021.

Philippine authorities have repeatedly stressed that the immunization program is the most crucial part of the country’s pandemic recovery program amid the emergence of new variants.

As of writing, DOH has detected 2 imported cases of the Omicron variant, which is said to be more transmissible but weaker than the Delta strain.

Based on the most recent update of the national COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, the Philippines has administered over 100 million jabs, with around 43 million Filipinos fully immunized.

Meanwhile, about 56 million have received at least one dose and over 1 million have been given a booster shot.

