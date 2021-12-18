MANILA - Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai) has inundated towns and several areas it crossed the country's central regions this week, leaving trees uprooted, houses destroyed, and infrastructure wrecked.

In Cebu City, authorities reported that 4 fastcrafts were sunk due to the storm.

Emergency Operations Center Head Joel Garganera said piers and terminals in Cebu City seemed like a "war zone" after Odette toppled boats, and damaged ceilings and buildings due to its strong winds.

In Silago, Southern Leyte, houses were also destroyed, many of which were located in the villages of Salvacion, Hingatungan, Laguma, Sudmon, Tubaon and Poblacion District 2.

Silago's Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said no casualty has been reported.

Strong waves also caused destruction in coastal residences, the local disaster office noted.

Power lines are still cut and communication is still difficult in the the municipality, the MDRRMO said.

Southern Leyte Gov. Damian Mercado, in a public briefing, said they were "badly hit" by the typhoon, noting that it is difficult for them to gather data and the situation on the ground due to impassable roads and the difficulty to communicate.

At least 3 have reportedly died in the province, but these are still being verified, Mercado said.

"So far, wala pa tayong communication dito ngayon. Talagang badly [hit] ang Southern Leyte, sobra," he added.

(We still don't have a stable communication here. Southern Leyte was badly hit.)

While no municipality was flooded, the governor noted that coastal areas are deeply affected by Odette due to strong waves. All residents who evacuated have returned to their homes because the weather already improved.

"Bumalik na silang lahat... wala na talaga, okay na ang weather dito. But of course, wala silang mabili na mga pagkain because ang mga stores dito ay closed as of now," the official explained, adding that they are prioritizing the distribution of medicine and water at the moment.

(They have returned to their homes. The weather here is okay but of course they cannot buy food because the stores are closed.)

MIMAROPA

In Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, piers have already resumed operations, its Provincial Information Office said earlier in the day.

There were no reported casualties, injured, or missing so far in the city, but at least 400 families with over 1,700 individuals were preemptively evacuated.

Trips of roro vessels have been cancelled since Thursday due to bad weather. Because of this, around 1,000 passengers are stranded.

Odette has killed at least 12 people, the country's disaster response agency said. This figure is expected to increase as communication lines are restored and more reports of casualties come in from affected areas.

It was last spotted 240 kilometers west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan with maximum sustained winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

— With reports from Annie Perez, Ranulfo Ducdocan, Andrew Bernardo