A health worker inspects the blood pressure of minors who just received their 2nd dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Tondo in Manila on December 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Philippines administered more than 2.3 million COVID-19 jabs during the second round of the government's National Vaccination Days this week, short of the 7-million target.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, in a virtual briefing, said government administered only a total of 2,361,216 shots — or about 31 percent of the target — between December 15 and 17.

Cabotaje attributed the low inoculation output due to typhoon Odette, which wreaked havoc in Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and portions of Mindanao at its peak.

"Ang 3 araw ay naapektuhan ng ating bagyo. In some regions, maganda ang kanilang turnout," Cabotaje said.

(The 3-day drive was affected by the typhoon. In some regions, the turnout was good.)

"The Central Visayas, walang naganap na bakunahan dito because they were greatly affected," she added.

Meanwhile, the DOH was verifying reports about vaccine wastage. Cabotaje said some jabs might be compromised due to the loss of power in some areas.

The country has so far administered at least 100 million COVID-19 jabs.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated at least 43 million, with nearly 56 million partially inoculated from the respiratory disease.

Data from the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG) showed that the number of those fully vaccinated from the virus accounted for 55.7 percent of the target.

Government aims to fully vaccinate at least 54 million Filipinos by yearend.