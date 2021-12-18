President Duterte and Sen. Bong Go conduct an aerial survey of Dinagat Islands, an area battered by typhoon Odette. Courtesy of Sen. Bong Go.

President Rodrigo Duterte and Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of Dinagat Islands, an area battered by typhoon Odette.

A series of photos shared by Go showed him and Duterte on board an aircraft while checking out various parts of the island.

They also conducted the same inspection over Surigao City and Maasin city, Southern Leyte.

Dinagat endured strong winds and powerful waves, which cut down power and communication lines.