MANILA— A Manila court has junked a multiple murder case against several peace consultants over the Hilongos "mass graves" in Inopacan, Leyte, where remains were supposedly recovered in 2006.

In a decision Thursday, the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 32 said the prosecution failed to prove that the accused, allegedly high-ranking officers from the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and New People's Army (NPA), were involved in killings more than a decade ago.

Among those cleared by the Manila court were: Satur Ocampo, Rafael Baylosis, Adelberto Silva, Norberto Murillo, Dario Tomada, Oscar Belleza, Exuperio Lloren and Vicente Ladlad.

Their demurrer to evidence, essentially a motion to dismiss due to insufficient evidence, was granted.

Also cleared of 15 counts of murder were their fellow accused Benito Tiamzon, Wilma Tiamzon, Lino or Felomino Salazar, Presillano Beringel, Luzviminda Orillo, Muco Lubong and Felix Dumali.

All of them were ordered released.

In granting the demurrer, the Manila court found "overwhelming contrarieties and infirmities in the testimonies of the prosecution's witnesses."

It also found that the remains of the 3 of alleged victims in Hilongos mass graves were also allegedly uncovered in Baybay, Leyte in 2000.

The Manila court, however, clarified that it is not saying the accused are innocent or are not CPP-NPA-NDF officers but that the prosecution "failed to pass the exacting standard of moral certainty" to discharge burden of establishing guilt of accused.

It also expressed hopes for the peace talks to resume.

"This Court would not venture to analyze, reconcile or even discuss the conflicting ideological principles that precipitate hostilities between the government and the rebel movement," the conclusion of the decision read.

"But this is just to manifest its sincere and ardent wish that their respective leaders will endeavor to go back to the negotiating table and eventually forge a long-lasting peace agreement which will be mutually beneficial to them," it added.

The Public Interest Law Center (PILC), lawyer for some of the accused peace consultants, welcomed the decision, saying they were "delighted" that the court took its position that the cases were trumped-up and were part of government's persecution.

PILC added that they are inspired by the court's urging for a just and lasting peace.

"The dismissal of multiple murder charges against several peace consultants is an early Christmas gift for 2021, and triumph against the persecution of activists through trumped-up charges," the statement read.

"After the presentation of prosecution evidence, consisting of more than 30 witness and ten volumes of records, the case of the Hilongos “mass graves” was finally put to rest as the prosecution glaringly failed to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt," it added.

