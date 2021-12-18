President Duterte and Sen. Bong Go conduct an aerial survey of Dinagat Islands, an area battered by typhoon Odette. Courtesy of Sen. Bong Go.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday visited provinces battered by typhoon Odette.

The President, accompanied by Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, conducted an aerial inspection of the areas devastated by the recent storm, including hard-hit Dinagat Islands, Surigao City, as well as Maasin city, Southern Leyte.

Duterte also led the inspection of Surigao Airport, which was heavily damaged.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported during a situation briefing on December 17 that the airport terminal was severely battered by the storm.

President Duterte meets with officials in Surigao City in the aftermath of typhoon Odette on Saturday. Courtesy of Sen. Bong Go

“Parang (super typhoon) Yolanda. Ang lakas ng hangin in some areas,” Go told reporters in message.

The runway, however, remained functional. According to the NDRRMC, the strip was not damaged and clear of debris, making it safe for aircraft carrying relief goods to land.

Duterte also met with local government officials of Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands to discuss the aftermath of Odette in their respective provinces during a situation briefing in Surigao City.

Personally distributing relief packages and cash assistance to individuals victimized by the storm in Maasin City, Southern Leyte, was also among Duterte’s agenda on Saturday.

The massive flooding and powerful winds brought about by Odette wreaked havoc in different provinces across Mindanao and Visayas, affecting thousands of families and destroying infrastructure.

As of this writing, the feared death toll from typhoon Odette, has risen to 31, but only 4 have, so far, been validated.

On Sunday, the President is slated to personally visit the provinces of Bohol and Cebu. — With reports by Anna Cerezo and Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

