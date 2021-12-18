MANILA— The Philippine Coast Guard said Saturday it was working on shipping supplies to the cities of Cebu and Surigao after they were hit by Typhoon Odette.

PCG Coast Guard spokesperson Arman Balilo said it was possible to get supplies to Cebu within 24 hours. But getting supplies further south to Surigao may take longer.

"Kailangan sa lalong madaling panahon ay mai-lipad 'yung mga supplies na kailangan nung mga taga-Surigao," he said.

(We need to fly supplies that the people of Surigao need as soon as possible.)

Balilo said that it was also possible to use a land caravan to send supplies since the port of Matnog in Sorsogon had already been re-opened.

Meanwhile, the PCG said the number of people stranded at ports had decreased, with people being able to go home from sea terminals in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Northern Mindanao.

But authorities are still checking ports in Western Visayas and Cebu because they were damaged during the storm.

"'Yung safety din ng mga kababayan nating gagamit ng dagat at gagamit ng mga terminal at port baka malagay sa balag ng alanganin kasi maraming mga sira 'yung mga terminal at ports natin," he said.

(The safety of the people who will use the terminals and ports may be at risk because many of our ports and terminals are damaged.)