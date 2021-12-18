More than 800,000 Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the country Saturday night.

Officials said the 811,980 doses of Pfizer jabs that arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport were donated by the French government from the COVAX facility.

According to French Ambassador to Manila Michele Boccoz, another batch will arrive on Wednesday containing Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines for a total of nearly 6 million donated doses.

“We believe that vaccination remains a really important issue for the country, so this time we have over 800,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine coming from France. It’s a first half of another batch that will come on Wednesday so there will be more Pfizer coming from France on Wednesday and more AstraZeneca. So in total it would be nearly 6 million doses of French donation of vaccines to the Philippines which have been in support of deploying the vaccination campaign,” Boccoz said.

She also hopes that the French donated vaccines will help the country in rebuilding after the devastation of typhoon Odette, which battered the Visayas and northern Mindanao regions.

The IATF also said the country has surpassed 100 million doses injected among Filipinos with more than 60 million receiving the first dose and 43 million getting fully inoculated.

The agency also expected to vaccinate more Filipinos, especially those from the provinces not affected by the typhoon, as some delay of vaccination on affected provinces will be expected as the government will prioritize rescue and relief operations on these areas.

RELATED VIDEO