Tropical Depression Vicky lumbers towards Davao Oriental-Surigao del Sur area

MANILA - Tropical Depression Vicky moved slowly closer to the area between Davao Oriental and Surigao del Sur, state weather bureau PAGASA said shortly before noon Friday.
Packing winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 55 kph, the weather disturbance is expected to hit land on Friday afternoon at the earliest, the agency said.
In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Vicky, the 22nd tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, was located at 140 kilometers east of Davao City.
Moving west-northwest at a speed of 10 kph, the tropical depression is forecast to cross Mindanao before emerging over the Bohol Sea Saturday. It may make another landfall over the southern portion of Negros Island.
Vicky is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Monday, Dec. 21.
Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 remains hoisted over the following areas, where 30 to 60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:
Luzon
- Northern and central portion of Palawan (Puerto Princesa City, Roxas, San Vicente, Dumaran, Araceli, Taytay, El Nido) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands
Visayas
- Southern portion of Leyte (Baybay City, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Palompon, Merida, Isabel)
- Southern Leyte
- Central and southern portions of Cebu (Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordoba, Balamban, Cebu City, Talisay City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Naga City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Argao, Dalaguete, Badian, Alegria, Alcoy, Boljoon, Oslob, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander) including Camotes Islands
- Bohol
- Siquijor
- Negros Oriental
- Negros Occidental
- Guimaras
- Central and southern portions of Iloilo (Ajuy, Barotac Viejo, San Enrique, San Rafael, Passi City, Bingawan, Calinog, Lambunao, Janiuay, Banate, Anilao, Dingle, Duenas, Badiangan, Barotac Nuevo, Zarraga, Pototan, Dumangas, Mina, New Lucena, Santa Barbara, Leganes, Iloilo City, Pavia, Cabatuan, Maasin, Alimodian, San Miguel, Leon, Oton, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin)
- Southern portion of Antique (Valderrama, San Remigio, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y, Bugasong, Laua-An, Patnongon, San Jose, Belison)
Mindanao
- Dinagat Islands
- Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Davao Oriental
- Davao del Norte
- Davao de Oro
- Davao City
- Northern portion of Davao del Sur (Santa Cruz, Digos City, Bansalan, Magsaysay, Matanao, Hagonoy)
- Camiguin
- Bukidnon
- Misamis Oriental
- Misamis Occidental
- Lanao del Norte
- Lanao del Sur
- Maguindanao
- Cotabato City
- North Cotabato
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- Northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Bacungan, Godod, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Sergio Osmena Sr., Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Pinan, Mutia, La Libertad, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal)
PAGASA said the combined effects of Vicky and the tail-end of a frontal system would bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains on Friday over Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, Leyte and Bohol.
Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Bicol Region, the southern portion of Quezon, Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and the rest of Visayas, Davao Region and Northern Mindanao.
Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, Aurora and the rest of Luzon may experience cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan.
Vicky comes after Typhoon Ulysses in November that devastated parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila, leaving 101 people dead and 85 others injured.
WATCH: PAGASA's 11 a.m. briefing
Watch more in iWantTFC Courtesy of PAGASA
weather, weather top, PAGASA, #VickyPH, Tropical Depression Vicky, tropical depression, tropical cyclone, LPA, low-pressure area, Philippines weather update