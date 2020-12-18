Pangilinan: Officials leading COVID-19 response should 'get their act straight' on vaccine rollout

MANILA - Officials leading the government's response to the pandemic should "get their act straight" in the planned COVID-19 vaccine rollout, a senator said Friday, saying any delay could cost more lives and hurt the economy further.

Speaking to ANC's "Headstart," Sen. Francis Pangilinan called for a clear and coordinated inoculation against the contagious disease, which has killed 8,850 in the country.

"Kung wala tayong maliwanag na plano, hindi tayo babalik sa normal. Patuloy ang pagkalat ng COVID at hindi tayo makakapagbukas ng ating ekonomiya. Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang gutom at kawalan ng hanapbuhay," he said.

(If we don't have a clear plan, we won't be able to return to normal. COVID-19 will continue to spread and we wouldn't be able to reopen our economy [further]. Hunger and job loss will persist.)

Pangilinan added: "Milyon-milyong buhay ang nakataya rito. Milyon-milyong trabaho ang nakataya rito. Trilyong pesong halaga ng ekonomiya ang nakataya rito kaya hindi tayo puwedeng basta nalang maghihintay ng hindi maliwanag."

(Millions of lives and jobs are at stake here. Trillions of pesos are at risk here that's why we couldn't just wait in the dark.)

The senator made the remark following reports of the government's foiled vaccine deal with US drug maker Pfizer in which the country supposedly missed the chance to procure some 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by January.

"Sad to say, they need to get their act straight... Ika nga, sino ang timon? (As the saying goes, who is the [ship's] rudder?) Who is in charge?" he said.

The Senate Committee of the Whole has agreed to look into the executive branch's plan for mass immunization against COVID-19.

"The Senate will like to step in and help, and try to put, precisely, some direction and coordination dito sa (in this) vaccine rollout, which is critical," Pangilinan said.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., in a tweet Tuesday, had said someone made a mistake in the race to get the first batch of vaccines from Pfizer.

A day later, Sen. Panfilo Lacson alleged it was Health Secretary Francisco Duque III who “failed to work on the necessary documentary requirements” needed for the confidential disclosure agreement (CDA) with Pfizer.

The health chief on Thursday dismissed accusations he did not act quick enough while other countries have already snatched up vaccine supply.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. also rose to Duque's defense, saying the issue has been politicized.

For the Palace, it said it did not see a "major lapse" over claims that Duque failed to submit requirements on time for the vaccine procurement.

The Philippines has so far tallied 454,447 coronavirus infections, of which 419,902 have recovered from the disease. Some 25,106 people are still currently sick with the virus.