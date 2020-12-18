Home  >  News

LOOK: Vicky threat leaves hundreds of passengers stranded in Cebu ports

Annie Fe Perez, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2020 11:28 PM

Cebu City DRRMO

More than 200 passengers were stranded on Friday at Cebu city ports after sea trips were cancelled due to weather disturbance Vicky.

Ramil Ayuman, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office chief, said most of the passengers were bound for Mindanao. 

Data from the Philippine Coast Guard also indicated that some of the passengers are bound for Surigao, Masbate and Nasipit.
 
Storm signal warnings were hoisted in the region due to Vicky.

