Displaced toll-booth workers being retrained as systems shift to cashless, say operators

A view of the RFID signages along the northbound lane of CAVITEX on December 1, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA--Toll operators on Thursday said they were in the process of retraining and upgrading the skills of their workers who may be displaced by the government's push to shift to cashless transactions in toll plazas.

Some 715 workers manning 377 toll booths in the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) were being trained to ensure they could transfer to other work positions once the toll operator completes its cashless transaction system, Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. President Rodrigo Franco said in a Senate hearing.

"Nire-retrain natin 'yung mga (We are retraining) employees to retool their skills to enable them to transition to other jobs not only in NLEX but in the entire Metro Pacific Group," Franco said.

"'Yung gustong lumipat na ng job function dahil ayaw nila 'yung bagong job content, 'yung bagong job description nila, tinutulungan din natin sila."

(We will also assist those who want to change their job functions because they do not like their new job content or job description.)

San Miguel Corp., which operates the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), said a similar program is being rolled out to some 2,000 toll booth workers in 369 toll lanes, said Skyway Operation and Maintenance Corp. president Manuel Bonoan

San Miguel Corp lawyer Melissa Encanto Tagarda said: "They will be moved to other functions and other projects."

Workers who cannot be accommodated to new positions in the Metro Pacific group will be compensated generously, Franco said.

"Ang assurance po namin ay kung mayroon man na hindi na ma-accommodate sa mga bagong positions (Our assurance is that those who will not be accommodated in new positions), they will get far more than what is required under the law," he said.

Toll operators have been rushing to complete their migration to cashless payment systems after the Department of Transportation issued a memorandum mandating concessionnaires to have a 100 percent cashless scheme to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While glitches marred the rollout of the tech initiative, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said toll operators were expected to roll out improvements to their cashless payment systems to allow motorists to use only one gadget for all expressways.

Installing cashless payment systems were expected to boost transaction time up to "3 times faster" than paying fees in cash "when done correctly, Franco said.

"Kahit na may natitirang glitches, mas mabilis po talaga yung RFID (radio frequency identification) system," he said.

(Even if some glitches remain, the RFID system is still faster.)