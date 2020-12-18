Congress transmits 2021 national budget to Malacañang for Duterte signature

MANILA — Congress has transmitted the 2021 P4.5-trillion national budget to Malacañang for President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature, according to a lawmaker.
"Transmitted na po sa Malacañang ang GAA (General Appropriations Act)... Waiting po sa announcement nila kung kailan [ang signing]. Naka-ready lang po kami anytime kami ipatawag," House appropriations panel chair ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Eric Go Yap told ABS-CBN News on Friday.
House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco had previously said that the 2021 spending plan is the government’s "single-most powerful tool" to fight COVID-19 to help Filipinos and the economy recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic.
