Congress transmits 2021 national budget to Malacañang for Duterte signature

President Rodrigo Duterte leads a virtual event at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Dec. 2, 2020. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo​

MANILA — Congress has transmitted the 2021 P4.5-trillion national budget to Malacañang for President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature, according to a lawmaker.

"Transmitted na po sa Malacañang ang GAA (General Appropriations Act)... Waiting po sa announcement nila kung kailan [ang signing]. Naka-ready lang po kami anytime kami ipatawag," House appropriations panel chair ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Eric Go Yap told ABS-CBN News on Friday.

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco had previously said that the 2021 spending plan is the government’s "single-most powerful tool" to fight COVID-19 to help Filipinos and the economy recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic.



