Biliran Gov. Rogelio Espina, wife test positive for COVID-19

Biliran Governor Rogelio Espina and his wife Cecil Espina tested positive for COVID-19, the governor said in a Facebook post Friday.

Gov. Espina said they may have contracted the virus from 2 employees working at his office.

"Me and my wife Dra. Cecil underwent PCR Test after 2 individuals working in the governor's office showed positive result. Both employees are asymptomatic and presently are under isolation," he said.

"Other workers in the governor's office who underwent PCR test showed negative result. It is however sad to note that the test done on me and Dra. Cecil last Wednesday revealed positive result today."

Espina said he and his wife were under quarantine, although both of them are asymptomatic.

They have conducted contact tracing.

"[We] hope we will go through this quarantine process with no complications. God Bless and stay safe," Espina said.