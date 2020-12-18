Another Cebu lawyer gunned down

CEBU CITY - A female lawyer was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants in Danao City, north of Cebu Thursday afternoon, the second lawyer to be killed in the province in barely a month.

Lawyer Baby Maria Concepcion Landero-Ole was driving her pick-up along Barangay Looc when gunmen peppered her with bullets past 2 p.m., police said.

The victim, a resident of Barangay Taboc, Danao City, was brought to the hospital but physicians declared her dead on arrival.

Police Maj. Theresa Macatangay, the city's police chief, said they are still investigating the motive behind the slay.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu City Chapter, in a statement, condemned Ole's killing.

"We condemn the atrocities being cast against fellow lawyers and we must not allow this system of violence to persist in our midst," the IBP-Cebu said.

"We have been nothing but cooperative with all investigations done by authorities. And we will continue to take this high route. "

Ole's husband was earlier killed in a gun attack in May shortly after the latter was released from prison.

Her death also comes after the killing of lawyer Joey Luis Wee, who was shot dead outside his office in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City on Nov. 23.

- Reports from Annie Perez and Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

