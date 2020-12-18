'Andito po ako': Meme backfires as Robredo cites efforts amid Mindanao floods

Vice President Leni Robredo appears before the Senate Committee on Finance via videoconference, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, for the deliberations on her office's proposed budget for 2021. Robredo gave an overview of the OVP’s current initiatives, particularly in addressing COVID-19-related needs. Charlie Villegas, OVP

MANILA — A pro-administration online troll's attempt to imitate the viral #NasaanAngPangulo and use it against Vice President Leni Robredo backfired Friday as the official cited her efforts to aid residents of Mindanao affected by Tropical Depression Vicky.

Robredo posted on Facebook a screenshot of a meme looking for her amid the flooding in Mindanao. The troll captioned: "Madam Lenie (sic), where na u?"

It carried the #NasaanAngBisePresidente (where is the vice president), mimicking #NasaanAngPangulo that trended several times during President Rodrigo Duterte's non-appearance at the height of typhoons that swamped many parts of the country.

The Vice President responded to the troll as she cited her efforts to "coordinate" in the affected area.

"Andito po ako. Kanina pa kami nag cocoordinate sa areas na apektado. Pagdasal po natin mga kababayan natin sa Agusan del Sur at Surigao del Sur na binabaha ngayon," she said.

Tropical Depression Vicky made landfall in the town of Baganga in Davao Oriental on Friday afternoon, bringing strong winds and heavy downpour in parts of Mindanao, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its latest bulletin.

The Vice President and her office have been consistent targets of misinformation since she assumed office in 2016, most recently officials' claims that she used a C-130 military aircraft for her relief efforts in a typhoon-hit province. This turned out to be false.

Earlier, online misinformation had also targeted the Vice President's relief efforts.

