5 Scout Rangers wounded in clash with Abu Sayyaf in Sulu: military

MANILA - Five Scout Rangers were wounded in an encounter with members of the Abu Sayyaf group in Sulu on Thursday, the Western Mindanao Command said.

Joint Task Force Sulu commander Maj. Gen. William Gonzales said troops from the 3rd Scout Ranger Battalion saw the terrorists earlier encountered by rangers from the 5th Scout Ranger Battalion.

“The rangers were establishing blockade a few meters away from the first encounter site in Barangay Pansul, Patikul, Sulu when they encountered the fleeing enemies,” Gonzales said.

A 30-minute firefight ensued after which the enemy fled, bringing with them their casualties, said Gonzales.

“We are certain that the ASG incurred numerous casualties as evidenced in the bloodstains that [were found] in the encounter site,” said Lt. Col. Felicito Cutit, Commander of the 3SRB.

Meanwhile, wounded soldiers were evacuated to Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital for treatment. They are now in stable condition.

“We pray for their speedy recovery and we commend them for their gallantry,” Col. Antonio Bautista, commander of the 1101st Infantry Brigade.

Recovered from the encounter site were a 5.56mm linked ammunition, one 5.56mm magazine, and personal belongings.

RELATED VIDEO