Minimum wage for kasambahay in NCR, Caraga up in January

Josue Michel/Unsplash

MANILA — The monthly minimum wage for kasambahays, or domestic workers, in the National Capital Region and in Caraga will increase in January under wage orders issued this week.

The new monthly minimum wage for kasambahays in NCR will be P6,500, up by P500 from the previous rate.

The monthly minimum wage for kasambahays in Caraga will be P5,000, higher by P1,000 than previous.

According to a Department of Labor and Employment release, these will take effect in the first week of January.

"The wage increases for kasambahays in Caraga and NCR are expected to benefit a total of 256,476 domestic workers — approximately 57% (146,202) of whom are on live-in arrangement," DOLE said.

“Alam po natin na minimum lang ‘yan, siguro nararanasan ng mga naghahanap ng kasambahay, mahirap makakuha ng — kahit gawin mo sigurong P7,000 siguro or P8,000," Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said in a n interview on Teleradyo Serbisyo on Sunday.

"Pero minimum lang naman po 'yan at puwede magkaroon ng pagdadagdag yung employer pag nakita niya naman na magaling at may malasakit ‘yung kasambahay niya," he said, pointing out that domestic workers often also take on additional tasks like helping children with school work.

INCREASE IN MINIMUM WAGE IN CARAGA

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Caraga also issued a wage order raising the minimum wage by P20 a day in January.

Minimum wage earners in the region will be paid P370 a day starting January.

A second tranche increase of P15 a day from May 1, 2024 will bring the minimum wage up to P385.

The wage order is expected to directly benefit 65,681 minimum wage earners in the provinces of Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur.

"About 132,217 full-time wage and salary workers earning above the minimum wage may also indirectly benefit as a result of upward adjustments at the enterprise level arising from the correction of wage distortion," DOLE also said.