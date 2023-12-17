24 provinces under Signal No. 1 due to #KabayanPH

PAGASA photo

MANILA -- Up to 24 provinces in the southern part of the Philippines are under Signal No. 1 due to the continuous approach of tropical depression "Kabayan," PAGASA said in their 5 P.M. advisory Sunday.

Kabayan was last seen 385 km east of Davao City, with wind speeds of up to 55 kilometers per hour at gustiness of up to 70 kilometers per hour at around 4 P.M., December 17, 2023.

Among the areas under Signal No. 1 are Cebu, Siquijor, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Northern Cotabato, Northern Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao provinces, and Misamis Occidental.

The following areas are under Signal No. 1, according to PAGASA:

VISAYAS

Southern Leyte

Leyte

Southern portion of Samar (Basey, Santa Rita, Marabut, Talalora, Villareal, Pinabacdao)

Southern portion of Eastern Samar (Maydolong, City of Borongan, Quinapondan, Guiuan, Lawaan, Balangiga, Llorente, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangkayan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Mercedes)

Cebu including Camotes Islands, Bantayan Islands,

Bohol

Siquijor⁣

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Northern portion of Davao Oriental (Cateel, Boston, Baganga, Manay, Caraga)

Agusan del Norte

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin, Bukidnon

Agusan del Sur

Davao de Oro

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

the northern and central portion of Davao del Norte (Santo Tomas, New Corella, Braulio E. Dujali, City of Panabo, Asuncion, City of Tagum, Talaingod, Carmen, Kapalong, San Isidro)

Davao City

the northern portion of Cotabato (Arakan, Carmen, Banisilan, Alamada, President Roxas, Kabacan, Matalam, Antipas, Magpet)

the northern portion of Maguindanao (Buldon, Barira, Matanog)⁣

The state weather bureau added that areas under signal no. 1 are expected to experience strong winds.

With this, sailing within the waters of the said areas have been prohibited.

"Kabayan" is also expected to make a possible landfall in Surigao del Sur or Davao Oriental on late Sunday or early Monday.

The tropical depression is also slated to go through the Northern Mindanao, Southern Visayas, and Central Palawan until Tuesday and is supposedly out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday morning.

Other than strong winds, heavy rains are also expected until Tuesday afternoon in Surigao provinces, Dinagat islands, and in Southern Leyte.

The Eastern and Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao, and some parts of Caraga are also expected to experience heavy rainfall.

Sudden flooding and landslides are also a possibility in high or mountainous areas due to heavy rainfall.