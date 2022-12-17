Government employees line up outside the mega swabbing center at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on August 27, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Government employees under the executive branch will receive a service recognition incentive this year, according to the Office of the President (OPS).

The cash benefit will be given at a uniform rate not exceeding P20,000, the OPS said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the OPS, the following executive department personnel are entitled to the incentive:

• civilian personnel in national government agencies, covering those in state universities and colleges, and government-owned or controlled corporations

• regular, contractual, or casual employees

• members of the military and the police

• fire and jail personnel under the Department of the Interior and Local Government

Personnel from the Bureau of Corrections, Philippine Coast Guard, and National Mapping and Resource Information Authority are also entitled to get the service recognition incentive, the OPS noted.

"Employees of both houses of Congress, the Judiciary, Office of the Ombudsman, and Constitutional offices may likewise be granted a one-time [service recognition incentive] by their respective heads of offices at a uniform rate not exceeding P20,000," it also said.

All government employees will also receive a one-time rice allowance for this year.

The benefits are based on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administrative orders.