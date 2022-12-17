Cop arrested for robbery in Bohol

The Provincial Intelligence Branch of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) arrested on Saturday a fellow cop who was identified as the perpetrator in a robbery incident in Trinidad town.

According to Police Col. Lorenzo Batuan, director of BPPO, they launched a hot pursuit operation after a gasoline station in the Poblacion of Trinidad was robbed of P8,000 at past noon Saturday.

The suspect was arrested in Barangay Soom, still in Trinidad, after police detected his motorcycle.

Through CCTV footage and thorough investigation, they arrested the police staff sergeant who is an active member of the police force detailed at the Dauis Municipal Police Station.

“He is also allegedly involved in other robbery incidents such as in Alicia and Duero towns,” said Batuan.

Charges are being prepared against the suspect.

“We are disappointed but this will serve as a warning to the police, or anyone, that we will not think twice in arresting positively identified subjects,” said Batuan.

-- Report from Annie Perez

WATCH

