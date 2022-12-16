120,863 pass October 2022 Licensure Examination for Teachers

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announced on Friday that 49,783 elementary teachers out of 91,468 examinees and 71,080 secondary teachers out of 139,534 examinees passed the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers given last October.

According to the PRC, of the 49,783 elementary teacher passers, 29,183 were first-timers and 20,600 were repeaters. For the secondary teaching licensure takers, 50,549 passers were first-timers and 20,531 took the exam again.

At the elementary level, Baby Patricia Tabamo Bensi and Maria Catherine Cauba, both from Cebu Normal University, topped the boards with 94.60 percent score rating.

TOP 10 ELEMENTARY from LEPT1022

At the secondary level, Jessiree Flores Pantilgan from the University of Mindanao-Panabo topped the exams with a 94.60 percent score rating.

TOP 10 SECONDARY from LEPT1022

Philippine Normal University-Manila was the best-performing school at the elementary level after 78 of its 82 takers passed the exams.

TOP 10 SCHOOLS ELEMENTARY from LEPT1022

Meanwhile, both the University of the Philippines-Los Banos and UP-Visayas in Iloilo City topped the secondary level after all of their examinees passed.

TOP 10 SCHOOLS SECONDARY from LEPT1022

Here are the successful examinees.

