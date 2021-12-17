Robredo arrives in typhoon-hit Bohol

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo arrived in Bohol hours after Typhoon Odette barreled through the province.

Robredo, in a Facebook post on Friday, showed pictures of flooded roads and homes in Bohol after Odette hit the province.

"The whole province has no electricity at solar lights lang ang gumagana. Many roads are still unpassable, and many areas in the North and East of the province are still flooded. Hindi na nga kami nakatuloy sa isang evacuation center sa Loay dahil baha pa rin," she said.

The Vice President met with Bohol Gov. Art Yap, Vice Gov. Rene Relampagos and other local officials to assess the situation. She also met with local residents and distributed relief goods.

According to her, the number of casualties and worth of damage caused by Odette has yet to be determined.

Odette made its 5th landfall in Bohol on Thursday evening, shortly after it hit land in Southern Leyte, PAGASA earlier said.

Yap, in an interview on Teleradyo, said that nearly 9,000 individuals were evacuated in the province.

The typhoon is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility Saturday.

Odette, the 15th tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, has so far left 12 people dead.

Over 332,000 people sought emergency shelter due to threats of flooding and landslides, the state disaster response agency said.

