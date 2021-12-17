Senior citizens receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at the Filoil San Juan Arena in San Juan City on Dec. 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines has administered over 100 million vaccine doses against COVID-19, government data showed on Friday, as the country kept watch over the twin threats of the omicron coronavirus variant and raging typhoon Odette.

Authorities on Thursday gave out 866,685 jabs, raising the total administered doses to 100,013,599, according to the health department’s vaccination dashboard.

Of the total, some 55.9 million were first doses, while at least 1 million were booster shots.

At least 43 million out of the 77.1 million target population have completed their inoculation.

Government aims to fully immunize 54 million people or around 70 percent of the target by the end of the year.

“That means, we will push another 11 million hanggang sa matapos ang taon na ito (until the year ends),” said Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

This screenshot shows government's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard

But a second run of the country's mass vaccination drive was postponed in 11 regions this week as Odette brought heavy rains and strong winds in the southern and central Philippines.

Authorities initially aimed to vaccinate 7 million people during the "Bayanihan, Bakunahan" drive from Dec. 15 to 17. The campaign has so far inoculated 1,794,433 people, Cabotaje said in a televised public briefing.

The country's 15th storm this year toppled power and communication lines, damaged homes, and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

The health department has yet to receive reports of vaccines damaged by the typhoon, with local governments required to prepare generator sets and contingency plans as early as last Friday, said Cabotaje, chairperson of the National Vaccine Operations Center.

"But iba din ‘pag actual na tumama na sa kanila ang bagyo kaya (it's different once the typhoon actually hits, so) we will continue to monitor the whole day today," she said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The national disaster agency confirmed 1 person had been killed and 2 others injured in the storm, which was heading towards the popular tourist destination of Palawan island.

Earlier this week, the Philippines confirmed its first 2 imported cases of the omicron variant of concern.

The entire country will keep restrictions under COVID-19 Alert 2 and ban foreign travelers from 8 territories as a safeguard against the variant.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse